2 dead, 2 badly hurt in crash at busy intersection

Metro Police say they're investigating a two-car crash that left two people dead and two people badly hurt after at a busy intersection a few miles west of downtown Las Vegas.

Police say both vehicles veered into light poles and ended up on a sidewalk after colliding with each other about 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Oakey and Jones boulevards.

Police say a 61-year-old driver and his female passenger were each thrown from a 1998 Ford Mustang.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman died at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Police say neither was wearing a seatbelt. Their names weren't immediately made public.

Police say the 25-year-old driver of a 2008 Audi TT and his 22-year-old passenger were each taken to UMC with serious injuries.