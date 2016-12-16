Christmas in Las Vegas: Host of things to do here during the holidays

Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau

No one decks the halls like Las Vegas. Trees are decorated, lights are up and the valley is ready for the holidays.

Here is a list of holiday-related events to check out as you get into the holiday spirit.

Springs Preserve Holiday Express

Take a train ride through the Springs Preserve, which has transformed its historic cottages and buildings into Santa’s magical village. The ride includes a meet-and-greet with Santa, a Nutcracker display, cookie decorating and the creating of a magic reindeer craft guaranteed to bring Rudolph and friends to your home. Rides start at noon daily Dec. 17-23. Tickets are $10 per person and children 2 and under are free.

Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas’ largest holiday drive-thru light show features more than 3 million lights throughout a 2.5-mile course that intertwines with the speedway. Glittering Lights is open nightly through Jan. 7.

Winter PARQ at the Linq

Outside the Linq Promenade on the Fountain Stage will be a 35-foot holiday tree adorned with lights and ornaments. There will also be live entertainment and snowfall nightly through Dec. 30.

Holiday at the Park

From Nov. 14 through Jan. 15, 2017 The Park outside of T-Mobile Arena will be decked in holiday décor. Guests can lace up their skates for the full-size ice rink inside Toshiba Plaza, or enjoy the sounds of carolers and the joy of holiday treats around the giant holiday tree.

Ice Rink at Cosmopolitan

Visitors can skate across the 4,200-square-foot ice rink, warm up and roast s’mores by a fire and enjoy seasonal treats and beverages.

Bellagio Conservatory

The year-round, world-famous indoor garden has transformed into a holiday wonderland. A 42-foot holiday tree is surrounded by displays with elves, polar bears and thousands of red and white roses.

Holi-Dome at Adventuredome

For the first time ever, the five-acre theme park at Circus Circus will feature holiday-themed bands, dancers and carolers while guests take photos inside a giant snow globe.

Magical Forest at Opportunity Village

Just as it has for 25 years, Opportunity Village will decorate pine trees throughout its miniature forest revolving around a large holiday tree. The Magical Forest will also have holiday-themed activities, rides and treats.

Mystic Falls Park at Sam’s Town

There will be nightly laser light shows every hour beginning at 5 p.m. at Mystic Falls Park at Sam’s Town. The nine-minute holiday show features a variety of classic holiday songs like “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Let it Snow,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “Frosty the Snowman.”

Grand Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Fremont Street Experience

The light-covered canopy of the Fremont Street Experience will be decked out in holiday-themed colors for this ceremony, starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 25. Each year Rabbi Shea Harlig and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman participate in a ceremony to light the Grand Menorah.

The Nutcracker Ballet at the Smith Center

Nevada Ballet Theatre’s "The Nutcracker" will be performing for its 45th holiday season inside the Smith Center. The show runs from Dec. 10-24 and tickets are available from $29-$179.

Santa with a Titanic twist

Visitors can meet Santa Claus on the steps of the replica grand staircase of the Titanic ship at the exhibit inside Luxor.