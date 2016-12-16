Death row inmate in Strip crash, shooting case wins separate appeal

A Nevada death row inmate who was convicted of killing three people in a shooting and fiery crash on the Las Vegas Strip has won an appeal in a separate rape and robbery case for which he's serving 16 years to life.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson didn't immediately respond to messages Friday about whether he'll seek another trial for Ammar Harris.

A three-judge state Supreme Court panel ruled Thursday that a Clark County District Court judge shouldn't have rejected Harris' request to represent himself at trial in the sex case in 2013.

A prosecutor and Harris' defense attorney in the death penalty case noted Friday that the appeal has no effect on his death sentence.

The 30-year-old Harris was convicted in 2015 in the vehicle-to-vehicle shooting and fireball crash that killed an aspiring rapper, a taxi driver and a tourist in February 2013.