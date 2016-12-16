Detectives seeking witnesses in RTC bus fatal shooting

Homicide detectives are looking to speak with passengers on an RTC bus around the time of a shooting that killed a man in the east valley Thursday night, according to Metro Police.

The Clark County Coroner's Office today identified the victim as 20-year-old Jonathan Larkin-Michael Potter of Las Vegas. He died at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Three males, including the suspected teenage shooter, were seen fleeing the area and have not been found, Metro Police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus about 5:45 p.m. at Washington Avenue and Virgil Street, near Pecos Road, police said.

An argument inside the bus between Potter and three males escalated into a physical fight, police said. As the three males exited the bus, one of them turned back, pulled out a gun and fired it.

Passengers on the bus from about 5:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. are asked to contact police.

The shooter was described as a thin-build black male about 15 or 16 years old who stands about 5 feet, 2 inches, police said.

The two other men also were about 18 to 20 years old, police said. One of them was described as a black medium-build man who stands about 5 feet, 9 inches. He had a goatee and wore a black beanie hat and a black sweatshirt. The other was a light-black-skinned man who stands about 5 feet, 9 inches, and had a tattoo with roses and unknown text on his left upper chest. He wore a red sweatsuit and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.