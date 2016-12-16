Metro Police, FBI searching for armed robbery suspect

Metro Police say they and the FBI are searching for an armed robbery suspect who should be considered armed and dangerous.

The man, Wyatt Peterson, 33, fled from officers and agents this morning, Metro said. No additional details were released about the case.

The vehicle Peterson was driving was found abandoned near Russell Road and Swenson Street, and a perimeter was established in the area, police said.

Anyone with information about Peterson’s whereabouts should not approach him and call 911, police said.