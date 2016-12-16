SLS chief Kreeger resigns after two years

Adam Shane

Scott Kreeger, the president and chief operating officer of the SLS Las Vegas, is stepping down, the resort announced today. Kreeger is leaving the SLS to accept a senior position at a another gaming company, according to an SLS news release.

The SLS statement said the resort is looking for a replacement and it did not mention what company he would be joining. Kreeger was not available for comment.

Kreeger joined the SLS in October 2014 shortly after it opened in August of that year. He took over from Rob Oseland, who left to join Andrew Pascal and the team developing Alon.

Before working at SLS, Kreeger had a number of jobs in the gaming industry, including chief operating officer of Revel in Atlantic City, senior vice president at Fertitta Entertainment and Station Casinos and director of slot operations and marketing at MGM Mirage.

Kreeger oversaw many changes to the SLS during his time at the resort including ditching the buffet and replacing DJ programming with a focus on live entertainment.

Also during his tenure, the SLS announced it was entering a partnership with Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide (which afterward merged with Marriott) that would bring the W hotel brand name to the SLS’s Lux tower.