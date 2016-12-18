Baby, it’s cold outside: Weather service issues freeze warning through Monday morning as temps drop

Temperatures in the valley are expected to plummet tonight, and a hard freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.

The warning is issued when prolonged temperatures below 28 degrees are expected, and it will be in effect from 10 p.m. tonight until 8 a.m. Monday morning, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for up to eight hours tonight.

Central parts of the valley will see temperatures as cold as 29 degrees, and outskirts of the valley such as Henderson and Summerlin may get as cold as the low 20s, the weather service said.

Residents are advised to bring pets indoors overnight and cover up any pipes that may burst from the sub-freezing temperatures.

Things should warm up starting tomorrow, with an expected high of 54 degrees and even warmer highs into the 60s through the middle of the week.