Clark County jobless rate falls to 5.1 percent in November

CARSON CITY — The jobless rate in the Las Vegas area fell to 5.1 percent in November, its lowest point in at least the last three years.

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported today there were about 54,100 jobless, compared to 57,400 in October, when the unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.

Nye County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.6 percent, and Eureka and Esmeralda counties had the lowest at 3.7 percent.

The report showed Eureka had the highest weekly wage in the state at $1,300. The average wage in Clark County was about $840, ranking 13th among the 16 counties and Carson City.

Bill Anderson, the department economist, said the numbers “continue to show positive signs of recovery, with good news being reported in all economic barometers.”

Earlier this month, the department reported a seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate of 5.2 percent.