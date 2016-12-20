Las Vegas Sun

December 20, 2016

Police: Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash this morning in the central valley, according to Metro Police.

A man was riding his motorcycle about 5 a.m. on Maryland Parkway near Vegas Valley Drive when he was hit by an eastbound van, police said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

The van was found abandoned about a block from the scene of the crash, but the driver has not been located, police said.

