Las Vegas Sun

December 22, 2016

Currently: 47° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Retiring Sen. Harry Reid to decide on next career in coming weeks

Image

C-SPAN2 / AP

This image provided by C-SPAN2 shows retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada giving his final speech on the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.

Harry Reid Retrospective

Reid in 1986. Launch slideshow »

Related Story

Outgoing Democratic Sen. Harry Reid says he's been offered several jobs and will decide in coming weeks what he'll do after retiring from his 34-year stint in Congress.

Reid said in an interview with KNPR today that he's been approached by law firms, rich people who want his help and Nevada companies.

Reid plans to maintain a home in Washington D.C. and cited the area's high-quality health care, but he also said he'd spend more time in Nevada when his term ends Jan. 3.

The senior senator said his biggest regret in Congress was voting for the Iraq War, which he called the most disastrous foreign policy position in the country's history.

He advised his Democratic successor Catherine Cortez Masto to be bold and take clear policy positions.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy