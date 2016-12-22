Nevada regulators say no to NV Energy purchase of Arizona power plant

CARSON CITY — In a split decision, the state Public Utilities Commission today rejected a plan by NV Energy to buy a natural gas-fired power plant in Arizona for $75 million.

Commissioner Paul Thomsen, who wrote the majority decision, noted that Nevada is the second-fastest growing state in the union, but the demand for energy is decreasing. “There will be decreased load in Northern and Southern Nevada,” he said.

The company said 70 percent of the energy from the plant would have been used in Southern Nevada and the rest in Northern Nevada.

In his written dissent, Commission Chairman Joseph Reynolds said the purchase would be “a good value” and help meet the state’s future energy needs.

The commission, meanwhile, unanimously approved the company’s plan to buy 100 megawatts of solar energy from Techren Solar, which is building a plant outside Boulder city.

Reynolds also announced a decision by the commission that will lower natural gas rates for Southwest Gas customers in Southern Nevada by 4.2 percent.