Suspect fatally shot by Reno police; 2 officers injured

RENO — Police shot and killed a burglary and arson suspect in Reno after he allegedly struck two officers with a car on the west edge of downtown.

Sparks police are leading an investigation into the officer-involved shooting reported near the Gold Dust West casino shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

They said in a statement the two Reno police officers suffered minor injuries after they were struck by the suspect's car and at least one of them opened fire near the casino in the 400 block of Vine Street.

Washoe County sheriff's deputies are assisting in the investigation.

It's not clear if the suspect was armed. No other details have been released.