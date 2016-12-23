Rapper Young Thug arrested at Atlanta mall

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested rapper Young Thug on an outstanding warrant after spotting him at a mall.

A police report says officers responded around 8 p.m. Thursday to a report of a stolen vehicle seen driving through the parking lot of Lenox Square mall. They decided to walk through the mall and one of them spotted the 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams.

The officer knew Williams had an active warrant for failure to appear and verified that by radio.

The report says officers took into consideration the fact that Williams is a high-profile entertainer and escorted him to an employee stairwell and out through the back to avoid crowds. They then handcuffed him and put him in a patrol car.

Williams was released around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on $750 bond. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney.