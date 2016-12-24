Medical episode may have caused driver fatality

A medical emergency may have caused the death of a 66-year-old driver in the north valley Friday evening, according to Metro Police.

The Las Vegas woman veered off the road at Waterhole Street and Chloe Way, near Gowan Road and Decatur Boulevard, at a low rate of speed and drove onto a front yard and into a tree, police said. The property damage was minimal.

First responders were called to the crash about 5 p.m. and found the woman unconscious in her 2005 Ford Focus, police said.

Resuscitation efforts on the way to Mountain View Hospital were unsuccessful.