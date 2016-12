Thieves take puppies from Henderson pet store

Police are searching for thieves who snatched two puppies from a Henderson pet store.

KTNV-TV reports that surveillance video shows two people entering Petland on Sunday and taking the two dogs.

The suspects took a 3-month-old Siberian Husky named Jax and a 2-month-old Boston Terrier puppy named Buddy.

Both puppies have microchips that are registered to the store.