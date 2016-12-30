Police: 2 arrested after crashing into Metro vehicle

Two people in a stolen vehicle were arrested after crashing into a parked Metro Police vehicle early today near Rainbow Boulevard and Washington Avenue, Sgt. Jeff Clark said.

Officers were responding to an unrelated incident about 2 a.m. when the stolen vehicle, which was being driven erratically, hit the Metro vehicle, Clark said.

An officer and a person being questioned inside the police vehicle were not injured, Clark said. The two suspects, only described as males, fled but were eventually arrested, he said.

Additional information about the arrests was not available.