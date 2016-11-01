Details emerge in man’s arrest after Las Vegas woman’s slaying

The last time Moinee Syrette Wade's family saw her alive, her boyfriend was picking her up at her house in his silver-colored Jaguar for a night out, according to a Metro Police arrest report.

Just over four hours later, about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of two gunshots at Quartz Lane and View Drive and found the 28-year-old's body on a sidewalk, the report said. She’d been shot in the head.

Leads were sparse; witnesses told police they'd seen a gray or silver-colored four-door vehicle making a U-turn and leaving the scene right after the shots rang out. Investigators identified Wade the next day, after distributing photos of her tattoos.

Family members identified her and spoke to detectives Friday. Jevon Darrell Hudson, 39, of North Las Vegas was arrested the same day and booked on one count of first-degree murder at the Clark County Detention Center.

Also according to the arrest report:

Hudson, who had been dating Wade for about a year, picked her up about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wade had worn a black body suit, knee-high brown boots and a matching jacket — the same outfit she had on when officers discovered her body in the neighborhood near Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard.

Hudson said he and Wade went to a strip club, where they argued. The fight escalated in the car, and Wade got out.

Hudson said that was the last time he saw her. He added that in hopes of finding her, he’d looked for her and proceeded toward a west valley pub where the couple were going to have dinner.

Hudson added that he then drove home instead, arriving less than an hour before the shooting was reported.

Detectives found Hudson's answers during an interview Friday to be inconsistent. Asked if he owned a gun, he said he'd sold one about a year ago, but didn't remember to whom. When detectives asked to see his phone, he said he'd lost it.

Police searched Hudson’s home and found a 9 mm Glock gun. Hudson, who is married, said it belonged to his wife. Wade had been shot with two 9 mm bullets.