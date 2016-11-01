Talk of Japan casino, NBA comes ahead of MGM’s earnings report

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

MGM Resorts International executives could be talking about NBA teams and Japanese casinos on Nov. 7, when the publicly traded company releases its third-quarter results and holds a conference call for analysts and investors.

On Monday, Reuters reported MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren said the company plans to spend $10 billion on a Japanese casino, possibly by using the company’s real estate investment trust. Casino gambling is illegal in Japan, but legislation has been introduced to change that.

Last week, Murren told Las Vegas public radio station KNPR-FM that his company wants to bring an NBA team, most likely an existing one, to the $375 million T-Mobile Arena, MGM’s joint venture with Anschutz Entertainment Group.

T-Mobile Arena opened earlier this year and will house the city’s first major league franchise — an NHL team — starting next October.

Numerous other publicly traded gaming companies are also releasing financial results in the next two weeks, including:

• Boyd Gaming, today

• Scientific Games Corp., Thursday

• Eldorado Resorts, Thursday

• Golden Entertainment Inc., Thursday

• Las Vegas Sands Corp., Thursday

• Red Rock Resorts Inc., Nov. 7

• Caesars Entertainment Corp., Nov. 7