Nevada drivers can begin requesting new license plate design

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles

Nevadans can now request a new state license plate featuring colorful mountains below a wide blue sky and the words "Home Means Nevada."

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday that motorists can start requesting the plates when registering their vehicles. The new design replaces a plate featuring a blue mountain range and sunset that's been a standard option for Nevada vehicles since 2001.

The state Motor Vehicles Department says the old plate will still be issued to drivers until the supply runs out, but drivers who want the new plate now can request it.

Personalized plates with the new design will be available beginning in early 2017.