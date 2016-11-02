Police: Driver suspected of stealing vehicle arrested after crash

A driver suspected of stealing a vehicle weaved in and out of traffic on the wrong side of the road before he crashed today near the Orleans and was arrested, according to Metro Police.

The suspect was taken into custody about 3 p.m. near Reno Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear where the incident began.

Officers did not chase the vehicle, instead tracking it with the help of a Metro helicopter, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.