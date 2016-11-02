Three charter outfits approved to take over struggling public schools

State education officials have revealed three charter school organizations picked for possible takeovers of struggling public schools next year.

In an announcement Tuesday night, the Nevada Department of Education said the approved charter groups are Futuro Academy of Las Vegas, New York-based Democracy Prep and Celerity Schools, which operates charter schools in California and Louisiana.

If everything goes according to plan, state officials will whittle a list of nearly 50 underperforming public schools down to just six by February. Those six could then be eligible for conversion into charter schools operated by the approved organizations in time for the 2017-2018 school year.

It’s all part of the Achievement School District, pushed by Republicans in the Legislature last year under the banner of ensuring accountability at the same time Gov. Brian Sandoval put more money into select education programs.

The Education Department has been in the process of selecting the charter organizations since then. Several charter groups didn’t make the cut, including ASPIRA of Pennsylvania and Pathways in Education.

“This marks the second year the Nevada ASD sought high performing charter operators to serve Nevada students and communities,” state Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero said in a statement. “Over two years the NV ASD has denied the vast majority of non-profit charter operators, today’s announcement reflects our commitment to quality and that Nevada is building and attracting talent.”

Democracy Prep’s approach to schools has been controversial in the past. The charter adheres to what it calls a no-excuses policy, where students are disciplined for slight infractions under the assumption that it will teach them “rigor.”

Futuro Academy, formed recently by local Teach for America teacher Ignacio Prado, doesn’t operate a school yet.