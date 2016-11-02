Two-car crash blocks ramp at U.S. 95, Rancho Drive

The on-ramp from southbound Rancho Drive to northbound U.S. 95 was blocked after a two-car collision this morning, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A Kia Soul collided with a Volkswagen Beetle on the ramp about 9 a.m., blocking traffic trying to get to the freeway, the patrol said.

The patrol said tow trucks were on the scene and that the ramp would be reopened soon. It was unclear if the accident resulted in injuries, the wreck appeared minor, the patrol said.