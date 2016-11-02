UNLV turns to its third starting quarterback, Kurt Palandech

Gary Kazanjian / AP

It’s Kurt Palandech turn.

The junior Palandech will be the third UNLV quarterback to start a game this season when he gets the nod next Saturday against visiting Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium, Rebels coach Tony Sanchez said Tuesday.

Palandech was serviceable in relief of Dalton Sneed last week at San Jose State and is getting first-team reps this week in practice during the Rebels bye week.

Johnny Stanton, the starter to open the season before injuring his knee, has been cleared to return and may also play, the coach said.

Palandech, who missed the beginning of the season with a rotator cuff injury on his throwing arm, saw his first significant action of the season in last week’s 30-24 loss to San Jose State.

He completed 10-of-21 passes for 161 yards with one touchdown and interception, and rushed six times for 44 yards and another score.

Stanton hasn’t played since Sept. 24 against Idaho. He was replaced by the redshirt freshman Sneed for four starts.

Sneed led UNLV to wins against Fresno and Hawaii, but has struggled in the passing game. He was 2-for-9 for 24 yards before being pulled against San Jose State.

The Rebels rank 115th nationally with 163.2 passing yards per game — a struggle solely not on the quarterbacks. Because of season ending injuries to Darren Woods, Kendal Keys and Brandon Presley, the Rebels are thin at wide receiver. It’s so bad they converted backup defensive back Jericho Flowers to a wide receiver.

UNLV (3-6, 2-3 Mountain West) needs to win its remaining three games to become bowl eligible. That could be a tall task considering the Rebels play next week at league power Boise State.

