Construction mishap knocks out power at Paris Las Vegas

Paris Las Vegas has been temporarily closed because of a power outage this morning, according to Caesars Entertainment.

The outage happened about 9:45 a.m. as the result of an on-site construction issue, a Ceasars spokeswoman said. As a precaution, the property was evacuated, she said.

“Out of an abundance of caution we are closing our casino, restaurant and hotel operations,” the company said in a statement. “We are working closely with NV Energy to immediately restore power and will provide more details as they become available.”

No estimate was provided for when power might be restored.