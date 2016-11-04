Las Vegas Sun

November 4, 2016

high school football:

Bishop Gorman takes down Sierra Vista for 50th straight win

Christopher DeVargas

Bishop Gorman High football players — from left, Palaie Geoteote, Adrian Dupuis, Farrell Hester, Haskell Garrett, Biaggio Ali-Walsh, Tate Martell, Alex Perry and Bubba Bolden — pose for a photo at the Sun’s high school football media day, July 20, 2016 at the South Point.

Tate Martell passed for four touchdowns tonight for the Bishop Gorman High football team and Jeffrey Ulofoshio had four sacks in a 56-7 victory against host Sierra Vista for the Southwest League championship.

It was Gorman’s 50th straight win dating back to 2013.

“We looked sharp. We are playing well,” Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez said.

Austin Arnold had a rushing and receiving touchdown for Gorman and Biaggio Ali-Walsh had three rushing scores. Jalen Nailor had receiving touchdowns and Brevin Jordan also had a receiving touchdown.

Sanchez said his first- and second-team offense scored on every possession. Gorman’s defense was equally impressive with its first-stringers not allowing a first down, the coach said.

Gorman, the Southwest’s No. 1 seed, hosts Palo Verde in next week’s Sunset Regional quarterfinals.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

