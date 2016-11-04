Bishop Gorman takes down Sierra Vista for 50th straight win

Tate Martell passed for four touchdowns tonight for the Bishop Gorman High football team and Jeffrey Ulofoshio had four sacks in a 56-7 victory against host Sierra Vista for the Southwest League championship.

It was Gorman’s 50th straight win dating back to 2013.

“We looked sharp. We are playing well,” Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez said.

Austin Arnold had a rushing and receiving touchdown for Gorman and Biaggio Ali-Walsh had three rushing scores. Jalen Nailor had receiving touchdowns and Brevin Jordan also had a receiving touchdown.

Sanchez said his first- and second-team offense scored on every possession. Gorman’s defense was equally impressive with its first-stringers not allowing a first down, the coach said.

Gorman, the Southwest’s No. 1 seed, hosts Palo Verde in next week’s Sunset Regional quarterfinals.

