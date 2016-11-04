Bonanza rides momentum to convincing win over Desert Oasis

Nearly every fanbase in sports has a signature chant that the fans scream with regularity.

That wasn't the case with what Bonanza High fans were chanting after Friday night’s game against Desert Oasis.

“Play-offs! Play-offs! Play-offs!” emanated from the stands following the Bengals' 33-7 win that clinched them a postseason berth for the first time in five years.

It was Bonanza’s fourth straight win after starting the season 1-4 and earned the Bengals a date with Faith Lutheran in the first round of the playoffs.

“We are trying to make a statement,” coach Dion Lee said. “We know we are Bonanza, so we are trying to show that this is a new Bonanza.”

Chilo Dore ran for 110 yards on 12 carries to lead the Bengals in place of star running back Ricardo Hill, who is done for the season after having knee surgery today.

Without the running game that the Bengals have counted on all year, they turned to quarterback Cannon Reid, and the junior delivered.

“We’ve always had confidence in Cannon all year long,” Lee said. “I think he’s starting to realize that he has a bunch of weapons around him. The weight has shifted onto his shoulders.”

Bonanza finished as the No. 3 seed in the Southwest and will take on Faith Lutheran in its first playoff game since 2011 at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“When I took the job in February I talked to the guys and told them to believe in what we do and it will pay off in the end,” Lee said. “You got the whole school excited about it. We are just changing the whole culture on campus and winning does that.”