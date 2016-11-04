Legacy thunders into playoffs as Turner gashes Shadow Ridge

Legacy running back Sam Turner ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns as the Longhorns crushed Shadow Ridge 49-14 Friday night.

The win clinched the No. 3 seed in the Northwest for the Longhorns, setting up a first-round playoff matchup with Sierra Vista (8-1) — whose only loss was to Bishop Gorman — next Thursday night.

“It’s a huge win for the program,” coach John Isola said. “It’s a huge win for Legacy and a huge win for my tenure here.”

The monster nights for Turner have become routine, as he ran for more than 1,700 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.

Amari Foster also ran for 91 yards and a touchdown on only three carries.

The Longhorns' potent rushing attack has begun to open up the passing game for for quarterback Roberto Valenzuela.

Valenzuela found Marcus Brown for a 50-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to extend Legacy’s lead to 21-0.

“We can pass when we need to, especially with all of the attention on Sam Turner,” Isola said.

The Longhorns led 28-0 at halftime before cruising to the easy win.

“The book on Legacy has always been that they’re a tough team but need to get wins,” Isola said. "We finally started getting them and 7-2 is a beautiful thing.”

The Longhorns will travel to Sierra Vista to take on the 8-1 Mountain Lions, seeking Legacy’s first-ever playoff win.

“Whenever you make it to October undefeated you’re doing something right,” Isola said about Sierra Vista. “With the opponents they’re playing they’ve been able to enforce their will. We have to get ready for them. There’s no doubt.”