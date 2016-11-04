Silverado beats Las Vegas through the air for playoff win

Silverado quarterback Christian Baltodano threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Skyhawks to a first-round playoff win over Las Vegas High Friday night.

The Skyhawks, who averaged more than 200 rushing yards per game during the regular season, caught the Wildcats off guard with an explosive passing game that resulted in a 40-13 rout for Silverado.

“We threw the ball well tonight,” coach Randall Cunningham said. “A lot of people don’t think we can, but Christian had a great night.”

The game was close early in the second quarter, with Las Vegas trailing only 20-13 after a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Zach Matlock.

On the ensuing kickoff, Nahzi Salih went 97 yards for the score and ended any hopes of a Wildcats comeback.

Tyreese Newsome-Johnson was Baltodano’s leading target with six catches for 64 yards, while Cameron Wiley, C.J. Liana and Devin Ross all caught touchdowns from Baltodano.

The Skyhawks again leaned heavily on Keikiokalani Misipeka on the ground. The senior back tallied 118 rushing yards and two scores, bringing his season rushing touchdowns total to 22.

“It’s great to have him back there because I know the running game wins you championships,” Cunningham said. “When you have to pound the ball and punch it in they do that for you.”

Next up for Silverado is a trip to the No. 2 seed Liberty Patriots next Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Liberty beat Silverado 58-13 on Oct. 21 in a game that Misipeka missed due to injury.

“They are a great football team,” Cunningham said. “We have to have our guns loaded and have a great game in order to be in it.”