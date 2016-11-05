No. 14 West Virginia hands Kansas 40th straight road loss

Skyler Howard threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to lead No. 14 West Virginia to a 48-21 victory over Kansas on Saturday night, sending the Jayhawks to their 40th straight road loss.

Justin Crawford ran for 129 yards and a score, and freshman Kennedy McKoy had 127 yards for the Mountaineers (7-1, 4-1 Big 12, No. 20 CFP).

The pair shared the rushing load in place of Rushel Shell, who missed the game with an ankle injury sustained a week ago.

West Virginia bounced back from a 37-20 loss at Oklahoma State by piling up 605 yards of offense against the Jayhawks (1-8, 0-6), who lost their 18th straight conference game.

Howard completed 16 of 27 passes for 260 yards and helped restore the Mountaineers' momentum heading into a tough four-week stretch that includes home games against No. 12 Oklahoma on Nov. 19 and No. 13 Baylor on Dec. 3.

Kansas hasn't won on the road since beating UTEP in September 2009.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: The Jayhawks didn't get off to the fast start that coach David Beaty had hoped for. Kansas trailed 31-0 at halftime. The Jayhawks will have one more chance this season to break the road futility streak on Nov. 26 at Kansas State, which hasn't lost to Kansas at home since 2007.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers kept pace with first-place Oklahoma by doing what they was expected to do against heavy-underdog Kansas — score early and often and play respectable defense. Rasul Douglas made two interceptions, but a late surge by Kansas halted the Mountaineers' streak of four straight games of limiting opponents under 400 total yards.

UP NEXT

Kansas heads home to play Iowa State next Saturday. The teams are tied for last place in the Big 12.

West Virginia heads to Texas, which is coming off a 47-37 win at Texas Tech.