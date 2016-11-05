2 men sought in man’s slaying near Twain Avenue

A drug robbery may have led to the slaying of a man who was shot this afternoon in a house near Twain Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive.

The slain man, who was described as being white and in his 30s, died at the scene from at least one gunshot wound, and two men thought to be responsible for his death casually left on foot, Metro Police Lt. Dan McGrath said in a news conference broadcast online.

The suspects were described as Hispanic men, McGrath said. One is heavyset and wore a white T-shirt and dark pants, and carried a black backpack. The other is a thinner man who wore a checkered shirt and dark pants.

Officers were called shortly after 2 p.m. to the house in the 6300 block of Sandpiper Way, police said. They found the slain man's body in a bedroom.

Witnesses told investigators that the two men showed up at the house and an altercation that led to the shooting broke out while they were inside, McGrath said. There was no evidence of forced entry.

The witnesses, the slain man's girlfriend and a roommate, escaped when the fight broke out, McGrath said. A third witness fled, and police were trying to find him.

Police believe the men arrived at the house with the intent to commit robbery and knew who their target was, McGrath said. Officers saw drug paraphernalia at the scene, but police were waiting on a search warrant to re-enter the house.

Police also don't know the relationship between the slain man and the suspects, McGrath said. The suspects were last seen fleeing east.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.