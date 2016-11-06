One killed, one injured in ATV accident

A man died and a woman was injured Sunday after an all-terrain vehicle accident in a desert area near Shinnecock Hills and Southern Highlands Parkway.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 1:15 p.m., Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet, was ejected from the two-seat Polaris RZR-style vehicle, Rogers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female passenger was not ejected but sustained minor injuries and was taken to University Medical Center.

No further details were immediately available.