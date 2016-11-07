For 1st time, CoverGirl ads feature woman wearing a hijab

Lacey Terrell/CoverGirl / AP

CoverGirl is featuring a woman wearing a hijab in its advertising for the first time in the makeup line's history.

Beauty blogger Nura Afia is featured wearing the traditional Muslim head covering in an ad campaign for a new line of mascara that also includes singer Katy Perry and actress Sofia Vergara.

Afia says in a statement released by CoverGirl that she never thought she would see Muslim women represented on this scale after "growing up and being insecure about wearing the hijab."

CoverGirl says the television and digital ad campaign is the only one in which it currently plans to feature Afia.

Afia has more than 215,000 subscribers to a YouTube channel on which she gives beauty and makeup tips.