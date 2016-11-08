Ambulance involved in crash in west valley

Metro Police say they are investigating crash tonight involving an ambulance and another vehicle in the west valley.

The wreck happened about 5:30 p.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Cimarron Drive, Metro Lt. Timothy Hatchett said.

The ambulance, eastbound on Charleston, had a green light at the intersection when a vehicle headed the opposite direction turned into its path, Hatchett said. Some injuries were reported, but nobody was hospitalized, he said.

Additional details were not immediately available.