November 8, 2016

Ambulance involved in crash in west valley

By (contact)

Metro Police say they are investigating crash tonight involving an ambulance and another vehicle in the west valley.

The wreck happened about 5:30 p.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Cimarron Drive, Metro Lt. Timothy Hatchett said.

The ambulance, eastbound on Charleston, had a green light at the intersection when a vehicle headed the opposite direction turned into its path, Hatchett said. Some injuries were reported, but nobody was hospitalized, he said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

