The latest developments in the US elections

Evan Vucci / Associated Press

The latest on Election Day 2016 (all times EST):

12 p.m.

Billionaire Warren Buffett is devoting part of Election Day to get-out-the-vote efforts — as he helps drive voters to the polls on a trolley he hired.

The longtime Democrat had promised to help boost turnout at a Hillary Clinton rally in Omaha in August. Buffett says some people have it tougher than others — maybe an illness or trouble with their car. He says he wants to do his part so everyone gets a chance to vote.

More than 1,000 people have volunteered to help Buffett drive voters to the polls.

Buffett is a supporter of Clinton's, but on Tuesday he declined to talk about that. Instead, he said he just wanted to encourage everyone to vote regardless of party affiliation.

___

11:40 a.m.

President Barack Obama says on Twitter that "progress is on the ballot" Tuesday.

He's urging his more than 11 million Twitter followers to "go vote." He also says they should make sure that their friends, family and everyone they know votes, too.

Obama has campaigned aggressively to help elect Democrat Hillary Clinton.

He used the "progress is on the ballot" line at many of the get-out-the-vote rallies he headlined for his former secretary of state.

___

11:35 a.m.

Election officials say voting machine problems in southern Utah are forcing poll workers to use paper ballots, potentially affecting tens of thousands of people.

Utah Director of Elections Mark Thomas says a programming problem has affected all voting in Washington County, but so far appears it appears limited to that county.

He says about 52,000 registered voters there have yet to cast their ballots.

Election workers are trying to fix the computer problem and hope they can start using the voting machines later in the day.

Thomas says officials were prepared with backup paper ballots. But he said they will need to print more if the problem persists.

There are about 80,000 total registered voters in Washington County. Some 28,000 have already cast their ballots through early voting.

___

11:25 a.m.

Donald Trump has voted in New York City.

Hundreds of onlookers watched as Trump, his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared arrived Tuesday morning at their polling place at a public school on Manhattan's East Side.

Trump said: "it's a great honor, a tremendous honor" to be casting his ballot.

He said he's feeling confident about the outcome, citing "tremendous enthusiasm."

As for his longstanding concerns about voter fraud, he says. "We're always concerned about that."

His final message to voters: "Make America great again. That's all it is. That's what it's all about."

___

11:05 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is getting some quirky questions in Election Day radio interviews.

Clinton phoned WKZL in North Carolina and was asked whether she prefers Pepsi or Coke? Coke, said Clinton.

Toilet paper — over the top or under the bottom of the roll? "Usually over, but I can live with under," quipped Clinton.

And, sleeping arrangements. Clinton told WXKS in Boston that she won't switch which side of the bed she sleeps on if elected president. The White House will have to put the storied presidential phone on her side, not on the side that her former president husband sleeps on.

She said: "I have my side, and it works very well for us." As for Bill, she said, "I think he'll be happy to let me answer it."

___

10:55 a.m.

WikiLeaks chief Julian Assange says he wasn't trying to influence the U.S. presidential election when his organization published hacked emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign.

In a statement Tuesday, Assange denied he was trying to support Green Party candidate Jill Stein or take revenge for the jailing of former U.S. intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for leaking secret U.S. government documents to WikiLeaks.

Assange suggests WikiLeaks would publish material on Clinton's Republican rival Donald Trump, if it received appropriate material and judged it newsworthy.

Assange said Wikileaks has not yet received information on the campaigns of Trump, Stein or other candidates "that fulfills our stated editorial criteria."

___

9:55 a.m.

As voters cast their ballots for president, some are convinced, while others are holding their breath.

In Indianapolis, 50-year old homemaker Ranita Wires said she voted for Hillary Clinton because she trusts her, but said "this has been the worst," and she's "so glad it's over."

Craig Bernheimer voted for Donald Trump at his local polling station in Tulsa, Oklahoma early Tuesday, saying it has more to do with "what the other didn't bring."

New Mexico truck driver Richard Grasmick said he admired Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and intended to vote for him, but grew disillusioned by Johnson's televised flubs on foreign affairs issues.

He said, "I wanted to go with Gary but he failed me." Grasmick voted for Donald Trump instead.

___

9:20 a.m.

Lines were long in some places, but few voters heading to the polls early Tuesday appeared to be encountering problems.

Presidential elections usually include sporadic voting problems, such as machines not working properly. Calls to Election Protection, a national voter helpline, included people reporting long lines as a result of machine problems in three precincts in Virginia. And election officials at a handful of precincts in Durham County, North Carolina, were using paper roll books after technical issues with computer check-in.

Ahead of the election, there was anxiety over whether voters would face problems. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said the election was rigged and Democrats warned that Republicans were planning to intimidate voters. There were also concerns about hackers disrupting election systems.

__

8:45 a.m.

Donald Trump's eldest son says that his family will "respect the outcome" of a "fair election."

Donald Trump, Jr. told CNN's New Day Tuesday that he thinks his father "will remain involved somewhat" if he loses the election. He said he hopes that the energy surrounding his father's campaign "goes back to the people we are trying to fight for, the people who haven't had a voice in a long time."

He said, in retrospect, that "hopefully we shed some light on the process," and enabled people to speak their minds freely, "without being put in some basket, without being boxed in a corner."

___

8:40 a.m.

Women across the United States are wearing pantsuits Tuesday in a show of support for Hillary Clinton.

Many were inspired by a Facebook group called Pantsuit Nation that has more than 2 million members. Some are also wearing white in honor of the suffragists who wore white when they fought for women's voting rights in the early 1900s.

In Alexandria, Virginia, Heather O'Beirne Kelly says she's wearing a white pantsuit, inspired by the Facebook group and organized efforts to get women to wear white to vote.

New Yorker Denise Shull tried to buy a white pantsuit on Amazon, but they were sold out. She's wearing a black-and-white suit to support Clinton, but also to symbolize "women making progress."

___

8:35 a.m.

Hillary and Bill Clinton are voting in their hometown of Chappaqua New York.

The Clintons greeted supporters waiting outside the polling place after casting their ballots Tuesday morning.

Hillary Clinton said it was "the most humbling feeling" to vote "because so many people are counting on the outcome of this election."

Bill Clinton said he's eager to be a political spouse, joking that he had "15 years of practice."

____

8:30 a.m.

President Barack Obama is keeping up an Election Day tradition: a game of pick-up basketball with friends.

Obama arrived at the gymnasium at the Army's Fort McNair in the District of Columbia around 8 a.m. He wore dark, casual clothes and a baseball cap, and carried a pair of high-top athletic shoes. The White House didn't say who the president would be playing with.

On the day of his re-election in 2012, Obama's basketball teammates included former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen.

Obama started the Election Day tradition during the 2008 presidential campaign.

The president has been campaigning aggressively to help elect fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton, including headlining get-out-the-vote rallies for her in three states on Monday.

___

8:15 a.m.

Tim Kaine is not letting the biggest election of his life get in the way of his Tuesday routine.

After voting at 6 a.m. and doing a round of national morning TV shows, Kaine met a group of friends for breakfast at the City Diner in Richmond.

Kaine and his friends try to meet every Tuesday at the diner, a few miles from his home.

The U.S. senator and former Virginia governor was greeted with cheers as he walked into the restaurant

___

8:10 a.m.

Donald Trump says the presidential campaign has been an "amazing process" that put him in touch with the unfulfilled aspirations of the American people.

Interviewed by phone Tuesday on "Fox and Friends," the Republican presidential nominee said he's seen "so many hopes and dreams that didn't happen, that could have been helped with proper leadership."

Trump says he "took a little heat" for bringing up "illegal immigration" from the day he launched his campaign, but "in the end it was the right thing to do."

Trump said his campaign is a "movement" and the American people are "incredible."

Asked if he had any regrets, Trump said "sure, there's things I would have done different." He didn't name any.

___

8 p.m.

Eric Trump says that his father will concede the election if he loses and the results are "legit and fair."

In an Election Day interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe, Donald Trump's son said that "all we want is a fair fight, not just for this election but for all elections."

The Republican presidential nominee has repeatedly warned of a "rigged election," though there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the electoral system.

Eric Trump said, "we've seen states where a few thousand votes can make a difference."

Pressed by MSNBC anchors, he said of his father, "if he loses and it's legit and fair, and there's not obvious stuff out there then without question, yes," he would concede.

__

7:45 a.m.

Republican Donald Trump is expressing confidence on Election Day.

In a phone interview Tuesday morning on "Fox and Friends," the Republican presidential nominee said: "We're going to win a lot of states." But in a rare moment of uncertainty, he added: "Who knows what happens ultimately?"

If rival Hillary Clinton wins, Trump says he won't be looking back positively on a failed bid for the White House. He said: "If I don't win, I will consider it a tremendous waste of time, energy and money."

Trump said he's spent over $100 million of his own money on his campaign. Federal Election Commission reports, however, show he's more than $30 million short of that claim. According to fundraising records, Trump's investment so far is about $66 million

____

7:30 a.m.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine says he and Hillary Clinton can clinch the White House if they win any one of the "checkmate" states.

In an interview with ABC's Good Morning America Tuesday, Kaine said the battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Florida and Ohio each hold the key to a win for the Democratic running mates.

He said that Tuesday's election is a "history-making race" but he also warned against complacency, saying that "democracy always works better when people participate."