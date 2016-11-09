Local races: County commission contests prove comfortable for incumbents

The elected body that governs Clark County remains full of Democrats, boosting the blue wave that swept Nevada despite a Republican presidential victory.

The four incumbents up for re-election on the Clark County Commission — Steve Sisolak, Larry Brown, Lawrence Weekly and Marilyn Kirkpatrick — coasted to victory Tuesday night as election results rolled in from the precincts.

Their victories mean the seven-member commission, made up entirely of Democrats, moves forward without any shifts in power. In an election season filled with relatively tight races, the commission seats were perhaps the one sure bet. The incumbents, fueled by name recognition and robust fundraising efforts, didn’t face tough re-election bids.

• In District A, Sisolak earned 57 percent of the votes, defeating Republican Michael Thomas. Sisolak, who serves as chairman of the commission, raised $1,210,539 this year, according to campaign expense reports.

• In District B, Kirkpatrick also garnered 57 percent of the votes, beating Republican Kevin Williams. Kirkpatrick, the newest member of the commission who was appointed by Gov. Brian Sandoval last year, raised $714,930 this year.

• In District C, Brown captured 58 percent of the vote against Republican Stephen Sedlmeyer. Brown raised $500,461 this year.

• In District D, Weekly received 79 percent of the votes, winning by a landslide against Republican Anthony Osnaya. Weekly raised $350,210 this year.

Here’s a look at how other local races shaped up:

District Court Judge Department 15

Bruce L. Gale (39.69%)

Joe Hardy Jr. (60.31%)

District Court Judge Department 20

Eric Johnson (56.13%)

Anat “Annette” Levy (43.87%)

State University Regent District 6

Patrick Carter (60.75%)

Michael B. Wixom (39.25%)

State Board of Education Member District 1

Robert Blakely (50.71%)

Tim Hughes (49.29%)

State Board of Education Member District 3

Dave Hales (46.85%)

Felicia Ortiz (53.15%)

State Board of Education Member District 4

Ken Marciano (41.71%)

Mark Newburn (58.29%)

Clark County School District Trustee District A

Richard Vaughan (47.21%)

Deanna Wright (52.79%)

Clark County School District Trustee District E

Lola Brooks (52.01%)

Patrice Tew (47.99%)

Justice of the Peace Henderson Township Department 1

Sam Bateman (34.94%)

Michael Davidson (12.43%)

Harvey Gruber (10.01%)

Nathan Gayle (18.94%)

Jeffrey Posin (15.07%)

Shane Zeller (8.61%)

Justice of the Peace Las Vegas Township Department 3

Harmony Letizia (54.35%)

Janiece Marshall (45.65%)

Justice of the Peace Las Vegas Township Department 6

Rebecca Kern (59.69%)

Bita Yeager (40.31%)

Justice of the Peace Las Vegas Township Department 7

Karen Bennett (65.26%)

Vincent “Vinny” Ginn (34.74%)

Justice of the Peace Las Vegas Township Department 13

Shana Bachman (48.08%)

Suzan Baucum (51.92%)