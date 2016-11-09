Woman killed, man injured after stepping into street

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 | 2:29 p.m.
A Las Vegas woman was killed and a man critically injured after they were hit by a car Tuesday night in the northwest valley, according to Metro Police.
The accident happened about 7:45 p.m. on Jones Boulevard near Lake Mead Boulevard, police said. According to witnesses, the couple appeared to be arguing when they stepped into the street and were hit by a Mercedes Benz, police said.
They were transported to the University Medical Center, where the woman was later pronounced dead, police said.
The 68-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.