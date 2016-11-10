Lower bowl tickets sold out for UNLV-Duke game at T-Mobile Arena

Jeremy Rincon

The lower bowl of T-Mobile Arena has already been sold out for the UNLV basketball team’s long-awaited matchup with Duke on Dec. 10.

Upper bowl tickets are still available, ranging from $25-100, for the Runnin’ Rebels’ first meeting with Duke since the 1991 Final Four.

It will be the first college basketball game held at T-Mobile Arena, and will start a 5-game stretch for the Rebels in which they face No. 1 Duke, No. 5 Oregon and No. 3 Kansas.

As part of Coaches vs. Cancer, a portion of the game’s proceeds will go to charity, which is run as a partnership between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.