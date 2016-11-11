Veterans Day: Festivities, free meals, discounts and deals to honor those who have served

Today is Veterans Day, and many Southern Nevada businesses and restaurants are showing their gratitude for those who served their country by offering freebies and deals on food and drinks.

Besides a handful of special events, here are some of the best offers for veterans and military personnel. A reminder: Many of the offers require proof of identification or a military uniform.

Events

Veterans Day Parade: The valley’s official Veterans Day Parade will be from 10 a.m. to noon today. Touted as the largest Veterans Day parade west of the Mississippi, as many as 30,000 people are expected as they march down 4th street between Gass and Ogden avenues.

Concert: The Fremont Street Experience is honoring veterans with its fourth-annual Salute to the Troops free concert the day after Veterans Day on Saturday. The concert features Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band, and starts at 7:30 p.m. on the 1st Street Stage after the Nellis Air Force Base Honor Guard presents our nation’s colors and Lt. Daniel Vargas sings the national anthem. The concert is free and open to the public, and a special VIP area near the stage will be reserved for about 150 veterans.

Cook-off: The Military Hospitality Alliance will host its 13th-annual Military Culinary Competition on Saturday at the Tropicana. Making its Las Vegas debut, the event will pit over 50 active duty military as they battle for the title of Armed Forces Culinary Grand Champions. The event starts at 7 a.m. and is free and open to the public. The Food Network’s Robert Irvine, who served in the British Royal Navy, will host it.

Topgolf: Topgolf Las Vegas is partnering with Folds of Honor charity to help raise scholarship money for children and spouses of fallen or disabled service members. Topgolf guests can donate to the charity all day, and veterans and active duty military will be provided with a free “Heroes Membership,” which offers year-round discounts off game play.

Golf Tournament: The Foundation Assisting Seniors and the Veterans of Sun City Aliante will be hosting their second-annual golf tournament today at the Aliante Golf Club. The scramble tournament is $75 to enter, which includes green fees, golf cart, range balls and lunch.

Wax Captain America: Madame Tussauds Las Vegas and Marvel Comics will unveil their life-size was figure of Captain America at Nellis Air Force Base on Veterans Day.

Food

Applebee’s: For the ninth straight year, Applebee’s is offering free meals for veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day.

Station Casinos: Veterans and all members of the military can enjoy a free meal at any Station Casinos buffet on Veterans Day.

Texas de Brazil: The Town Square steakhouse is offering 50 percent off regular dinner price for veterans and active military, as well as 20 percent off meals for up to six additional guests.

Claim Jumper: All veterans and active military will receive a free meal from Claim Jumper restaurants on Monday. The meal can be anything off the special Veterans Menu, and there will also be drink specials.

Shake Shack: Veterans get a free scoop of custard from Shake Shack locations at the New York-New York and Downtown Summerlin.

Beer Park: All veterans and active duty service members get 20 percent off their total bill at Beer Park at the Paris Las Vegas all day on Veterans Day.

M Resort: All veterans and active duty military get free admission into the Studio B Buffet on Veterans Day.

Aliante: All active or retired military receive a free breakfast or lunch buffet at Aliante Casino from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Veterans Day.

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery: Veterans and active duty military receive 20 percent off their bill on Veterans Day. Military members also receive 20 percent off every Monday.

Golden Corral Buffet: For the 15th straight year, Golden Corral will be offering free meals to veterans from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Veterans Day.

Denny’s: Denny’s is inviting active, inactive and retired military personnel to stop by for a free build your own Grand Slam today from 5 a.m. to noon.

Outback Steakhouse: This Veterans Day, Outback is honoring all active and retired military members with a free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage on Veterans Day.

Casino Deals

Caesars: Caesars Entertainment resorts all over the Las Vegas Strip offer complimentary or discounted buffets, meals, hotel rooms, attractions and shows to all veterans.

High Roller: Veterans and active military personnel receive one free ticket to ride the giant wheel at the Linq.

Cherry Pie: In honor of Veterans Day, the El Cortez will be serving an American classic — cherry pie — to all players as they play slots and table games.

Shark Reef: All active and retired military personnel receive complimentary admission to the Shark Reef exhibit at Mandalay Bay on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Up to four dependents can accompany each veteran at $10 per person.

Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat: All active and retired military personnel receive free admission to Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at the Mirage on Nov. 8-13. Family members with dependent and spouse ID cards also receive a $5 discount.

New York-New York: Veterans and active military can ride the rollercoaster at the Strip property for only $7.

Adventuredome: All active military personnel get 40 percent off all-day ride passes at the Adventuredome inside Circus Circus this Veterans Day. The offer is good for four people per veteran.

CSI: The Experience: Veterans and active military personnel receive two-for-one admission to the MGM Grand’s crime scene exhibit.

PBR Rock Bar & Grill: Veterans get an additional 15 percent off their bill, bringing their total discount to 30 percent, on Veterans Day at the PBR Rock Bar & Grill located at the Miracle Mile Shops in Planet Hollywood.

Hyde Night Club: The Bellagio is offering all military personnel complimentary admission into Hyde Night Club, as well as drink tickets throughout the night on Veterans Day.

Terry Fator Comedy: Veterans always get 40 percent off tickets to Terry Fator’s comedy show inside the Mirage. There is a Veterans Day show at 7:30 p.m.

Other Deals

RTC Transportation: Veterans and active military members can ride any Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) fixed-route service for free from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on Veterans Day. RTC also offers year-round reduced fare programs for veterans.

UFC Gym: All veterans, active military and their families can try out UFC Gyms this Veterans Day weekend, with a free 3-day full access pass from Nov. 11-13. The gym is also offering a free 50-minute ‘Bootcamp’ themed class on Saturday Nov. 12.

Red Rock Canyon: Anyone can drive, bike, run or walk through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area for free this Veterans Day. All amenity-related fees are waived all day long.

Helicopter Tour: All veterans and active military personnel get 10 percent off select helicopter tours at Maverick Aviation on Veterans Day.