Diocese investigates Texas priest for aborted fetus video

AMARILLO, Texas — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo says it's investigating a priest who placed an aborted fetus on his altar and posted a video of it on two social media sites.

The Amarillo Globe-News reports that Amarillo Diocese Bishop Patrick J. Zurek says the Nov. 6 "action and presentation of Father (Frank) Pavone in this video is not consistent with the beliefs of the Catholic Church."

In the video posted to Facebook, Pavone said Hillary Clinton and the Democratic platform would allow abortion to continue and that Donald Trump and the Republican platform want to protect unborn children. A shorter version was posted on Instagram.

In his Tuesday statement, Zurek said the diocese "deeply regrets the offense and outrage caused by the video for the faithful and the community at large."