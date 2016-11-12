Pedestrian critically injured, driver arrested for DUI in early-morning accident on Jones

A pedestrian was critically injured this morning in a crash near Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road that resulted in the driver's was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Metro Police officers were called shortly after 5 a.m. to Jones, north of Gunderson Boulevard.

The pedestrian, a 27-year-old Las Vegan, was in the middle of the road and not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2012 Subaru Impreza, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver, Clement Lam, 25, of Las Vegas, initially fled the scene but returned in a different vehicle, police said. The Subaru was located at the registered owner's home.

Lam was arrested and booked without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of DUI and failing to stop at the scene of an accident, jail records show.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.