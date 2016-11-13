Casino promotions: Nov. 13-19

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 | 2 a.m.
WESTGATE
$30,000 Stache the Cash giveaway
Date: Through Dec. 1
Information: Earn 250 slot points and win up to $1,000 in free slot play.
• • •
GOLD COAST
Spin into Cash drawing
Date: Saturdays through Nov. 26
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Ten players selected at each drawing to spin the wheel for the chance to win cash and more.
• • •
Slot Dollar Challenge
Date: Nov. 13 or Nov. 20
Time: 3:01 a.m.-10:45 p.m.
Information: Earn 500 base points to be eligible for slot dollar prizes.
• • •
ORLEANS
Spin into Cash drawing
Date: Sundays through Nov. 27
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Information: Ten players selected at each drawing to spin the wheel for the chance to win cash and more.
• • •
Ultimate X Video Poker tournament
Date: Nov. 21
Time: 1-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points on that day for chance to participate. Top prize is $1,000 slot play.
• • •
SUNCOAST
$100,000 Take it or Trade it
Date: Saturdays through Nov. 26
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Ten players will be selected for chance to win up to $2,500. Earn up to 50x bonus entries every Friday.
• • •
SAM’S TOWN
Perfect Stocking Stuffer
Date: Mondays and Tuesdays through Nov. 21
Information: Earn 650 points to receive a movie ticket. Receive up to two each promotional day.
• • •
ALIANTE
Carnival Extravaganza kiosk game
Date: Through Nov. 30
Information: Earn 20 points or $10 rated average bet for a swipe each day. Win up to $2,500 in play.
• • •
$73,000 Carnival Drawings
Date: Saturdays in November
Time: 7:15 and 9:15 p.m.
Information: There will be 25 names drawn at each session. Four guests will have a chance to participate in the Aliante Carnival Stage Game. Other participants will win $100 in slot play. The prize will double at the 9:15 p.m. drawing.
• • •
JOKERS WILD
Point multiplier
Date: Tuesdays in November
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame, keno and video poker machines.
• • •
Gift giveaways
Date: Wednesdays in November
Information: Earn 100 points for a gift.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: November
Information: On Mondays, earn 6x points on reels and 3x points on multigame, keno and video poker. On Tuesdays, earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame, keno and video poker.
• • •
Saturday Early Rewards
Date: Saturdays in November
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Information: Win $100 cash or $120 slot play.
• • •
Points for play
Date: Sundays in November
Information: Earn 500 base points to receive $10 slot play.
• • •
ELDORADO
Fridays Wheel Frenzy
Date: Fridays
Time: Hourly, 4:30-11:30 p.m.
Information: One player will spin the prize wheel. Win up to $1,000 in cash.
• • •
Food credit
Date: Mondays
Information: Earn 500 points to receive a $10 food credit voucher.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in November
Information: Receive 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame, keno and video poker.
• • •
Fall into the Hot Seat of Cash
Date: Saturdays in November
Time: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Information: One $25 cash winner chosen every 30 minutes.
• • •
PLAZA
Spin2Win
Date: Daily
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
50-plus party
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can earn $100 in free slot play on all video-reel machine jackpots over $1,200, a free kiosk swipe for earning 50 points, a second kiosk swipe for earning 500 points, a bingo coupon for a free small electronic-unit rainbow pack (minimum buy-in required), and a $5 lunch buffet and a free round in a slot tournament from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summerlin and Elite players may receive an additional round. Best score will be used in the tournament, with 12 winners selected each week. Top prize is $1,000. A $15 free slot play bonus will be given to everyone who wins a round.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
Audi drawing
Date: Through Dec. 29
Time: 10 p.m.
Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points. Grand prize is a 2016 Audi A6, or 2017 Audi Q5 or $20,000.
• • •
SILVER SEVENS
$50K Winning Wonderland drawings
Date: Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Six weeks of drawings that include a grand prize of $10,000.
• • •
Money Booth Madness
Date: Tuesdays in November
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Information: Every 10 minutes, one player will get to step into the booth.
• • •
Nifty 50
Date: Wednesdays in November
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.
• • •
Point multiplier drawing
Date: Fridays in November
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Information: Receive a guaranteed 5x point multiplier and a chance to win up to 100x points.
• • •
Silver Sevens Leet Video Game
Date: Sundays in November
Time: 4 p.m. registration
Information: Prize pool is $500 per tournament.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Mondays in November
Time: 2-6 p.m.
Information: Earn 400 points every Monday for a gift. On Nov. 14, the gift is a five-piece nonstick bakeware set. On Nov. 21, it’s a gift certificate for a turkey or ham.
• • •
STATION CASINOS
Military Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms
Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.
• • •
$2 Million Mustash of Cash
Date: Fridays-Sundays through Nov. 26
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms
Information: Kiosk game with a chance to win up to $10,000. Earn five base slot or video poker points to play.
• • •
SANTA FE STATION
Slam Dunk Your Way to One Million Points
Date: Saturdays-Mondays through Nov. 30
Information: Win up to 1 million points playing kiosk game.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Thursdays in November
Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
TEXAS STATION
Giving Thanks giveaway
Date: Select Thursdays in November
Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points and receive a free gift. Earn 200 additional points and receive another. On Nov. 17, the gift is Sutter Home moscato. The first gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members, with early pickup at 9 a.m. Maximum of two gifts per day.
• • •
Play the Top Dog Poker kiosk game
Date: Fridays-Sundays in November
Information: Play kiosk game every week. Win chips to cash in for points.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November
Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
SUNSET STATION
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November
Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
BOULDER STATION
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November
Information: Receive 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
RED ROCK RESORT
Point multiplier
Date: Thursdays in November
Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
FIESTA RANCHO
Pie giveaway
Date: Select Thursdays in November
Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 points and get a free pie. Earn 300 more points and receive another. Keep the points. The Nov. 10 pie choice is chocolate crème or sweet potato and on Nov. 17, the gift is apple pie. The first gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members. Maximum of two gifts per day.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays in November
Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
FIESTA HENDERSON
Gift giveaway
Date: Select dates in November
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 150 points and receive a free gift. Earn 300 additional points and receive another. Keep the points. On Nov. 15, the gift is lattice apple pie. On Nov. 17, the choice is Tisdale cabarnet sauvignon or white zinfandel. The first gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members, with early pickup at 9 a.m. Maximum of two gifts per day.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November
Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
GREEN VALLEY RANCH
Beat the Boss giveaway
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in November
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Information: Receive entries by playing table games; earn 2x entries every Sunday and Monday. Win up to $2,500 in promotional chips.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in November
Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
WILDFIRE GAMING
Wild About Points giveaway
Date: Fridays in November
Information: Earn five points to play. Win up to 100,000 points instantly.
• • •
Wild About Cash Scratch Card and Money Grab
Date: Saturdays in November
Information: Earn 100 slot or video poker points to get a scratch card with a chance to win up to $500.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in November
Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
STRATOSPHERE
Holiday Cash
Date: Through Dec. 23
Information: Receive $50 for every 10,000 base points earned. Valid up to $500.
• • •
Million Point giveaway
Date: Wednesdays-Saturdays, Nov. 30-Dec. 17
Information: Drawings are 8 p.m. Saturdays. Ten players will win 100,000 points.
• • •
WILDFIRE
MyGeneration Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: Players 50 and older earn 6x points on slot machines and video poker, and receive discounts on bowling and dining.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Winter Wonder Wheel
Date: Thursdays through March 30
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• • •
Cash is King
Date: Dec. 17
Time: 3 p.m.
Information: Receive one entry ticket for every 5,000 slot base points. Top prize is $25,000.
• • •
Buffalo point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Mondays in November
Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo games.
• • •
Anniversary jacket giveaway
Date: November
Information: Receive a 75-year anniversary limited-edition jacket with qualifying jackpot of $200 or more.
• • •
Gridiron Glory Football Contest
Date: Ongoing
Information: Up to $15,000 is paid out weekly. Guests can win $10,000 by picking the winners of each game.
• • •
ARIZONA CHARLIE'S
Cash & Prizes Harvest Drawings
Date: Through Nov. 19
Time: Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn 1,000 base points to get a drawing entry and pull tab instant prize worth up to $5,000. Five winners at each drawing. Top prize is $5,000.
• • •
Rake in the Cash
Date: Nov. 22-30
Information: Earn 1,000 base points to play kiosk game. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
SILVERTON
Swipin’ Safari giveaway
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 26
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Guests may earn up to four swipes a day, 250 points per swipe, to collect safari tokens. The first guest to collect all six safari tokens will win $10,000. On Nov. 26, 10 winners will win $1,000.
• • •
Earn & Win Baking Set
Date: Nov. 16-17
Information: Earn 1,500 points on reels for a baking set.
• • •
Senior Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.
Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.
• • •
SLS LAS VEGAS
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in November
Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.
• • •
Parini Classic Casserole Set
Date: Thursdays or Fridays in November
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a casserole set.
• • •
Weekly baccarat drawing
Date: Friday nights in November
Time: 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight
Information: Win up to $2,500 in play.
• • •
Wine giveaway
Date: Nov. 17 or 18
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points to receive a bottle of wine.
• • •
$400,000 Kachingko Drawings
Date: Saturdays in November
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Five players will be selected for a chance to win up to $100,000. To participate, players must earn 100 slot points to gain 10 drawing entries or 100 video poker points to gain one drawing entry. Additionally, guests who have an average bet of $25 for one hour on a table games will receive one drawing entry. Double entries can be earned every Monday-Wednesday.
• • •
COSMOPOLITAN
2016 Holiday Cash Back
Date: Through Dec. 11
Information: Redeem every 15,000 slot points earned for $25 cash back. Earn points through Dec. 11 and redeem those points Dec. 1-11.
• • •
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Point multipliers
Date: Thursdays through Dec. 29
Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.
• • •
45+ Classic Rockers
Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28
Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Earn 7x points on video poker and multigame machines and 11x points on reels.
• • •
$25,00 Gridiron Maiden Football Contest
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: Free weekly picks. See players’ club for details.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
Professional Football Team Jersey drawing
Date: Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays
Time: 10 p.m.
Information: One poker player will be randomly selected to win a professional football jersey.
• • •
Bounty Bonus Bucks
Date: November
Information: Redeem $25 in points to receive a $50 Smith’s gift card.