Shopping, family time and outdoor fun on Thanksgiving Weekend

Just like everyone has a favorite dish on the Thanksgiving table (stuffing wins), we all have our ways of luxuriating in the long weekend.

Full-contact shopping.

NFL games and leftovers.

Volunteering for others.

Going nuts on the Christmas decorations.

However you choose to make the holiday your own, this guide will help you strategize for the weekend’s retail blitzes, pre-feast rituals and alternative traditions.

FOR BIG FAMILIES WHO WANT TO STAY BUSY TOGETHER Whether ushering your relatives out to dinner, the movies or through the crowds of Black Friday, it’s not easy greeting holiday fun with grace. Sheila Keast, the resident etiquette expert for Fox 5’s “More” morning show, says that no matter what your family decides to do, it’s important to plan, communicate clearly and be courteous to other revelers. Dinner Make reservations as far ahead as possible. Ensure the restaurant meets everyone’s dietary needs and is suitable for all ages by looking online first. Large parties should arrive 10 minutes early to ease the journey from the hostess stand to the table. Know that fine dining isn’t off limits. Just make sure there’s a children’s menu. And plan a short dinner earlier in the evening so kids have no reason to be hungry and cranky. Keast warns that crying children aren’t fair to other diners; so be sure to take them out of the restaurant for a moment to calm down. Do separate checks. This is considerate of everyone’s budget in a big party. Check your bill before paying, as oftentimes restaurants include gratuity for large tables, though Keast suggests: “Leave a little extra, to be thankful for those who served your meal.” Think outside the restaurant. “If families are looking for alternative ways to celebrate, going to the park with a Thanksgiving picnic and inviting those who are alone to join you is a great idea,” Keast says. Movie Buy tickets online and arrive early. That way, everyone can sit together. However, if some people get caught in traffic, the best way to reserve seats in a crowded theater is to buy soda and popcorn and put them in the cup holders. Shopping Drop your brood at the curb, then park. Keast doesn’t care for Black Friday, because she thinks people should be with their families — including the retail workers. She understands, however, that a lot of people love to shop, meaning a lot of cars will be jamming up the parking lots. So shuttle to the door with a planned place and time to reconnect. Volunteering If you know of a family in need of some Thanksgiving cheer, get yours together to make and deliver care baskets. It’s a great way to get off the couch and into the spirit. Whatever You Do Have a designated driver and, as Keast says, “just remember what Thanksgiving is all about: family, friends and being thankful.”

FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO SHOP HARDCORE Thanksgiving is a big American holiday, but few thanks-givers know it was moved because of what became an even bigger one: Black Friday. In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt pushed turkey day up a week to prolong the holiday spending season (and plump the economy). Although in 1941, he signed a law that moved it back to the fourth Thursday in November. Since then, Black Friday has become a phenomenon. Popularized in the City of Brotherly Love, its name is said to have sprung from Philadelphia being so crowded with shoppers the day after Thanksgiving that there was a lot of pollution and mess. According to London Metropolitan University’s School of Psychology, the Black Friday ritual invites a clear comparison with early hunter-gatherers. “Such irrational consumer behavior touches upon a rather primitive instinct: We tend to be competitive ... and we think on Black Friday that we’ve won, we’ve beaten the retailer.” The experience also preys upon us. Ramping up our insecurities and negative instincts, Black Friday gives us a wicked case of FOMO (fear of missing out). We become afraid we’ll miss out on the deal of the century if we don’t queue up at 4 a.m. Still, there are enough partakers in the mayhem to keep stores in the black, with the only threat being, well, Black Friday itself. Partly because stores are opening their doors (and online sales) earlier and earlier and partly because the term has reached its saturation point, Black Friday might be on the road to dying a black death. In a 2014 Fortune article, Wal-Mart’s then-U.S. Chief Merchant Duncan Mac Naughton put it best: “It used to be called Black Friday, then it became Thursday, now it’s a week long. Maybe we should just call it November.” Game-planning with a Black Friday veteran Evan Martinez, Best Buy Geek Squad leader and 10-year Black Friday veteran, provided tips on how to walk away with bargains that make the lines worth it. Whatever is on your list, Martinez recommends arriving early for door busters. Quantities of each deeply discounted item will be posted online, so you’ll know how early to vie for the front of the line. Martinez promises no one will be hurt when the doors open. “We always make sure everything is safe, handing out tickets for first-come deals and hiring extra security to keep lines organized. “Honestly, though,” Martinez recalls, “from my first Black Friday to today the most amazing thing is watching the store go from completely empty to full of excited shoppers in a matter of minutes. The energy is astonishing.” Many thought Cyber Monday and early online deals would disrupt in-person Black Friday attendance, but numbers haven’t changed much. “There is still a morning rush, with the only difference being that it doesn’t sharply drop off as the day goes on,” Martinez says, “so people must be more confident that the deals will still be on when they get there.” Although Best Buy won’t share the deals it plans to offer — top secret until the day before — or whether it will open on Thanksgiving or wait until Black Friday proper, Martinez says the best way to enjoy is to avoid going it alone. “I’ve seen a lot of people shopping solo, and those who seem to be having the most fun are with their families and friends enjoying the spectacle and excitement of it all,” he says. “For many, it’s as much of a family tradition as Thanksgiving.” How to find the deals 1. The newspaper: Thanksgiving Day is the best day to pick up the paper for store inserts on sales. 2. theblackfriday.com: Of course, there’s a site dedicated to all things Black Friday that already has posted opening times for major stores, news items and coupons for in-person and online deals. 3. Manufacturer sites: Looking for a new computer? Hit up the sites of the manufacturers you’re interested in to see where they’re promoting their products at the best sale prices, or if the deals they’re offering online are better. 4. Blogs: Sometimes you know what you want, and sometimes you only know you want something. Shopping blogs are great at helping you find that thing you didn’t know you needed before you saw it. Examples: holycool.net and messynessychic.com. 5. In-store fliers: Chances are you’re shopping for Thanksgiving supplies during the week. This is a good time to look for in-store fliers that might contain coupons and tips on specials not obvious on Black Friday or available at other locations of the same store. How to seal the deals 1. Do in-store recon: Chances are you’ll hit your favorite stores before Black Friday. So take a few turns and find the item you want most. If it comes in a bunch of colors or sizes, pick your favorite and try it on or out, noting its location. This way, you can make a beeline on the fated day. 2. Do online recon: Check store websites for details on specific deals. Do they have a door buster on your favorite item? A half-off deal at a certain time of day? Doing the virtual legwork pays off. 3. Think big: Sure, that sweater you like is marked down to $20 on Black Friday, but do you really want to stand in line all day to get it? Think about big-ticket items with deep discounts. 4. Dress comfortably: This may seem like a no-brainer, but a lot of people show up to Black Friday in nice holiday wear (especially since it has become Thanksgiving) and live to regret it. Think stretchy pants and tennis shoes. 5. Parking is a thing: While you might be prepared to battle it out in line, you may have forgotten that the real challenge happens before you even get to the store. Give up on parking close. Or, better still, give up for real and call Lyft, Uber or a cab.

FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO SHOP SMALL Crowds are expected to swarm for Black Friday, and some are already seeking out Cyber Monday deals, but lesser-known promotion Small Business Saturday is a chance to put your dollars behind your community. “If everybody in Southern Nevada made a purchase at a small business, it would be a terrific boost for our economy because they have employees who are locals,” said Mike Bindrup, project manager for the Nevada Small Business Development Center. “When you buy stuff from a major chain, that money goes to corporate, but if you make a purchase at a small business, that money stays here.” Small Business Saturday stats 2010: Year American Express launched Small Business Saturday to support local entrepreneurs during holiday primetime 2011: Year Small Business Saturday was made official, after the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution of support 95 million: People who shopped Small Business Saturday last year, according to American Express Cara Clarke, associate vice president of communications for the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, says there are more small businesses in Las Vegas than people may realize. “Although we have major employers here in Las Vegas that are great, we’re still very much a small-business community.” Small Business Saturday will be observed Nov. 26 throughout the valley and the country, and Downtown Container Park and its 37 local businesses are celebrating in a major way. Santa arrives at the Fremont Street complex at noon on Nov. 26 to spread holiday cheer until 5 p.m., when five prizes worth $100 each (good at any of the shops or bars/restaurants) will be given away to winners who’ve signed up at downtowncontainerpark.com. In between, there will be cookies, holiday-themed painting and live entertainment. As for deals, they’ll range from an $8 dog-and-beer special at Cheffinis to 30 percent off your purchase (and a free turtle tote for those over $75) at clothing company Layop. From flip-flops to aritsan chocolates to natural cosmetics, Container Park is a gold mine for gift ideas. Q&A with Lizzy Newsome of Kappa Toys Why shop Small Business Saturday? It’s not just about shopping; it’s about looking around. … That’s how people find their favorite shops. You being a regular matters, and someone’s going to remember your name. How are you participating, other than a 10 percent discount? Kappa Toys is doing special printed tote bags. You get one with any purchase for the first 200 customers. Why did you anchor your business downtown? People who appreciate the weird and wonderful, you need to be near the city center. Nobody even comes in our store looking for Barbies. We specialize in making everyone feel like it’s a toy for them. Even the grandparents come in and see something in their childhood — Rubik’s Cubes, Whoopee Cushions, metal jacks, etc. We just got a Slinky shipment for the holidays. Why should people shop at Kappa? There aren’t really any toy stores left. The ones that are left, the toys are in a box and it’s cold and you can’t play with them. We do things that the big chains stores don’t do because they don’t have the authority. ... We don’t carry the hot new toy, because it’s not going to be around next year. We carry things you have a strong emotional connection to. ... We want all of the adults to have fun even if the kids aren’t there.

FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO GET OUTSIDE If you’re planning to turn Black Friday a different color, maybe green like Mount Charleston, blue like the Colorado River or red like the valley’s sandstone cliffs, you’ll be in good company. Outside the gleeful consumerism, Thanksgiving traditions have formed around working up an appetite for the feast (or working off the consequences) and celebrating the scenic beauty that should make every Las Vegan thankful. Fancy a 5K before dinner? Here are three festive ways to get in a jog — and possibly win a medal — on Thanksgiving morning. Las Vegas Turkey Trot What: The classic includes new half-marathon and half-marathon relay events, along with 12K, 5K and 1-mile options When: 6:30 a.m. Where: Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on the Historic Railroad Tunnel Trail to Hoover Dam Price: $40-$125 The Turkey Rock What: 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun runs, with proceeds benefiting Keep Memory Alive When: 8 a.m. Where: Behind the PKWY Tavern and onto the Western Beltway Trail Price: $35-$50 Wobble Before You Gobble What: 5K or 1-mile jaunts to indulge in some “fitness before you feast” When: 8 a.m. Where: Kellogg Zaher Park, 7901 W. Washington Ave. Price: $25-$45 #OptOutside Outdoor outfitter REI started a movement last year with #OptOutside, closing all of its stores on Black Friday and encouraging customers and employees to rush into nature instead of a retailer. According to Adweek, 275 organizations have joined the charge in 2016, from Subaru and Google to the National Park Service. REI’s campaign page offers a location-specific guide to outdoor fun, listing these top-rated trails in the Las Vegas Valley: Hikers classified the Black Mountain Trail in Henderson as a difficult climb, getting progressively steeper toward the top but possessing one of the best views of Las Vegas. It’s perfect for an outing with your dog, provided he’s up for the 3-mile trek inside the Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area. The Kraft Mountain Loop in Summerlin is about 3.27 miles and starts at the Calico Basin. It’s common to see bighorn sheep and desert tortoises in the early mornings and evenings on the back side of Kraft Mountain, which boasts impressive rock formations. Pooches are welcome on this intermediate hike. Also intermediate (but dog-free), the Shoreline & White Owl Canyon Loop is about 5 miles starting at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Parts of this trail once were underwater, and wildlife like horned owls, coyotes and bighorn sheep can be spotted. Mission I’mPossible The local group’s tenets of fitness and philanthropy will be on full display Thanksgiving week. While it normally meets Tuesdays for running, Thursdays for high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and weekends to contribute to good causes, Thursday’s holiday is changing things up. MIP member Mason Cantorna, 25, said the workouts are always free, entry-level and open to the community. The group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, for a short run (3 to 5 miles) with a mix of high-intensity interval training. “This platform caters to family. We just want people to feel welcomed and warm through enlightenment, encouragement, empowerment,” Cantorna said. His tips for staying fit this holiday season include drinking a lot of water and putting in “that grind time.” Cantorna recalled his first Thanksgiving with MIP in 2013, working on its Made with Love program by filling care bags with hygiene products and passing them out to the homeless on Foremaster Lane. This year, MIP is running a sock drive and plans to distribute donations at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving inside Rancho High School. “Everyone wants to create a better world,” Cantorna said, “but a better world starts with one community, one strong community.”