Porn trial scheduled today for German illusionist in Las Vegas

A judge is due to begin hearing evidence against a Las Vegas Strip illusionist from Germany who faces the possibility of decades in prison and up to $1 million in fines on federal child pornography charges.

Jan Rouven Fuechtener's non-jury trial starts Monday before Chief U.S. District Court Judge Gloria Navarro.

The 39-year-old Fuechtener is a German citizen who performed on the Las Vegas Strip as Jan Rouven.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he collected more than 3,500 videos and images on computers at his home, including some depicting sex acts with kindergarten-age children

His show, "The New Illusions" at the Tropicana hotel-casino, closed following his arrest March 16.

Fuechtener has remained in federal custody while his trial has been postponed several times.