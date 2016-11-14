State Sen. Patricia Farley to caucus with Democrats

AP Photo/Cathleen Allison

Nevada State Sen. Patricia Farley will change her party affiliation from Republican to nonpartisan and caucus with Democrats in the 2017 Legislature, Majority Leader Aaron Ford announced today.

Farley, first elected to the state Senate in 2014, served as a Republican for her first two years in office. “Nevada has a long tradition of legislators working across party lines to make positive changes for our state,” Farley, who represents District 8, which includes the Summerlin area, said in a statement.

“I’m choosing to serve as an independent in the 2017 session because my constituents come before party labels, and I believe this is the best way to represent them,” she said. “I look forward to a productive session working together with Sen. Ford and the Senate Democrats.”

Farley did not immediately respond to requests for comment this morning.