Teen arrested in shooting death of 35-year-old man

An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday in a deadly shooting on Nov. 5, according to Metro Police.

Cody Sullivan, identified by detectives as a suspect in the slaying, was arrested after officers encountered him while responding to theft call near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road, police said.

Sullivan was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he is facing counts of murder, burglary while in possession of a firearm, robbery and possession of cocaine, police said.

On Nov. 5, police found Thomas Jones V, 35, shot to death at a home in the 6300 block of Sandpiper Way, near Twain Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive, police said.

Police later obtained surveillance footage showing two men entering the home before a gunshot was heard, officials said.