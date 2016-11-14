UNLV football’s Devonte Boyd out with broken arm

UNLV receiver Devonte Boyd is out for the remainder of the season with a broken left arm, according to coach Tony Sanchez.

Boyd, who leads the Rebels in receptions (45), receiving yards (746) and touchdowns (4), will miss UNLV’s final two games against No. 22 Boise State (9-1, 5-1) and UNR (3-7, 1-5).

He joins the long list of Rebels receivers who have found themselves on the training table this season.

Kendal Keys, Darren Woods Jr. and Brandon Presley are all out for the season as well, leaving UNLV with true freshman Mekhi Stevenson, Elijah Trosclair and Jericho Flowers, who began the season as a backup defensive back.

Entering the season with one of the better receiving corps in the Mountain West Conference, the Rebels are now scrambling just to find players to line up.

UNLV ranks 109th in the country in passing offense with only 172 passing yards per game, and that could drop further with the loss of Boyd.

Boyd, a junior, ranks third in school history in receiving yards with 2,630 and seventh in catches with 164.