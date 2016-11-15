Clark County appoints new CFO from within ‘family’

Clark County has promoted comptroller Jessica Colvin to serve as the organization's chief financial officer.

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday ratified Colvin's appointment, which will go into effect Dec. 2. She will serve in a dual capacity as both county comptroller and CFO, administering the county's $6.2 billion budget and overseeing multiple other financial-related operations, including the bond program, risk management and payroll.

Colvin replaces former CFO Yolanda King, who was recently promoted to county manager following Don Burnette's decision to step down from that role.

"I have the utmost confidence in Jessica's abilities in managing and maintaining the county's strong financial position," King said in a statement. "She's an invaluable member of the county family and I look forward to working with her in this capacity."

Colvin, a licensed certified public accountant in Nevada, has a bachelor's degree in accounting from UNR. She previously worked as controller for Nevada HAND and, prior to that, was at Kafoury, Armstrong & Co.