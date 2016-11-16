Live Blog: The Sun’s high school basketball media day features top teams, players

The Bishop Gorman High basketball team may be the five-time defending state champions. But others programs aren’t far behind.

We’ll learn more about some of Southern Nevada’s teams tonight during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school basketball media day at the South Point. The event is sponsored by Wingstop.

We’ll hear from players and coaches at 11 of the area’s top programs, including at Centennial High where senior Troy Brown Jr. nearly led the Bulldogs to an upset of Gorman in last year’s regional finals. Centennial led in the fourth quarter and had a shot to win at the buzzer before Gorman escaped with a two-point win.

Another program with championship aspirations is Coronado High from Henderson. The Cougars won the Sunrise championship last season before losing to Gorman in the state championship game, but return many key contributors and have added some out-of-state transfers.

Another threat to Gorman is Clark, the three-time 3A classification state champions who were elevated to the large-school classification this season.

The media day includes the announcement of the Super Seven preseason team. It’s the top seven boys and girls players in Las Vegas, led by the likes of Brown, an Oregon commit and five-star recruit Chuck O’Bannon Jr. of Gorman.

Follow along with the event here.

