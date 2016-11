About 1,800 without power in Henderson outage

About 1,800 NV Energy customers were without service because of an outage in Henderson this evening, according to the company's website.

An outage reported near Racetrack Road and Burkholder Boulevard about 10 p.m. was affecting 1,794 customers as of about 10:45 p.m., according to the NV Energy Outage Center.

Service was expected to be restored by 12:45 a.m.

The cause of the outage was equipment failure, according to the website.