Animal cruelty investigated as exotic animals seized from Pahrump home

Authorities arrived at a Pahrump home Thursday to find several exotic cats in unacceptable living conditions, the Nye County Sheriff's Office said today.

Also according to officials:

Jacki Freeman and Abby Hedengran — owners of the since-confiscated Bengal tiger, African lion, panther, fox, two lionesses and nine hybrid cats — are each facing a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.

They were not arrested.

Officers arrived Thursday to investigate several reports of animals not being properly cared for at the property, officials said.

Upon entering, they discovered animals locked in bedrooms with "horrific" air quality due to the cats urinating and defecating on the walls and floors.

The animals belong to both women, who are suing each other, and the property has a special conditions animal permit that lets them keep certain animals.

The Fennec fox does not fall under the women's permit, which is now under review.

Earlier this month in Pahrump, authorities discovered a woman was keeping three tigers and eight monkeys on her residence without a permit.